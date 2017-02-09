Top league clash ends in a draw

The much-anticipated top-of-the-table National League match between Floriana Ajax and Kalkara St Joseph ended all square with both teams producing exceptional play.

After game-week 12 Floriana and Kalkara lead the way on 31 points but Mosta Horseshoe took full advantage of the outcome as they comfortably beat Bormla Boċċi Club 7-1 to move to within three points of the joint-leaders.

The first four matches all went with throw with John Agius and John Ciantar chalking up the points for Floriana and Kirsten Aquilina winning twice, in the singles and the doubles, with partner Gordon Stanmore.

That meant the score was all square at the mid-way stage.

Norbert Attard gave Floriana the lead with a win that lifted the hosts as in the following Game Six Vincent Busutill put the side 4-2 up and a point was secured for the Greens.

Kalkara needed a reaction and they found it through Emmanuel Ciantar winning Game Seven to set up a tense finale.

The deciding leg could have gone either side but in the end the visitors emerged on top with Ciantar/Keen edging out the Attard brothers 3-2 to ensure Kalkara did not leave empty-handed.

Results: Mosta Horseshoe vs Bormla BC 7-1; Beland Bullseye vs Birżebbuġa Cox 3-5; Gudja POs vs Juventutis Domus 8-0; Floriana Ajax vs Kalkara St Joseph 4-4.

Standings: Floriana Ajax, Kalkara SJ 31; Mosta Horseshoe 28; Beland Bullseye 13; Gudja POs 12; Bormla BC 11; Birżebbuġa Cox 10; Juventutis Domus 2.