ASMK races back after postponed meetings

Bernard Sammut (left) leading the field on his KTM motorbike during last weekend’s ASMK Championship.

After a series of postponed programmes, due to the bad weather, Assoċjazzjoni Sport Muturi u Karozzi championship races were back in full force at the Ta’ Qali circuit last weekend.

In all, there were 51 competitors in autocross and motocross events which were also held in inclement weather conditions but racing schedules this time were completed.

The Class A finalists for Modified cars were Gordon Johnson, Philip Joe Vella, Joseph Micallef and Terence Azzopardi, all driving an Opel Corsa, and Karl Micallef and Delia Duncan, both on a Ford Fiesta.

Johnson made an excellent start to the nine-lap contest but he soon had to call it quits after a mechanical fault in the front right wheel of his car.

Vella seized the lead and made sure of his first win in the category followed by Joseph Micallef and Azzopardi.

Karl Micallef was fourth home ahead of Delia with Johnson having to settle for sixth place.

The Class B start line included Keith Borg (Vauxhall Nova), Noel Zammit (Fiat Punto), Malcolm Borg (Opel Corsa), Melvin Buttigieg (Citroen AX), Jean Paul Grech (Peugeot 106) and Andrew Pisani (Opel Nova).

The final was a spectacle of clean racing and speed with Borg, Grech and Zammit occupying the top positions. Eventually, Borg took the chequered flag ahead of Grech and Zammit in that order.

Nicovich Chircop (Peugeot 206) broke his duck after coming home first in the Standard Class final.

Ian Fenech (Citroen AX) was the runner-up and Angelo Galea (Peugeot 106) occupied the other step on the podium.

The 25 motocross riders registered for the day’s races were grouped into four pools.

Class A, set for the most experienced riders in the championship, saw Paul Muscat riding his KTM 450cc to victory.

Class B honours went to Ryan Faenza (Yamaha 250cc) and the beginners’ Class C was won by Bernard Sammut (KTM 300cc).

Meanwhile, Suzuki 250cc rider William Sant won the race for veterans ahead of Paul Deguara (KTM 250cc) and Jethro Sant (Yamaha).

The next series of races from the ASMK championships will be held on Sunday morning.