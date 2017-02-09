World premiere of Pauline cantata and oratory

Celebrating 1,950 years since the martyrdom of St Paul, a concert premiering two special works is being held today in Rabat.

Maltese composer Christopher Muscat has written a Pauline cantata, L-X ta’ Frar, 1928 (February 10, 1928) based on poetry by national poet Dun Karm Psaila. Marco Frisina, in turn, has penned the oratory titled Fino ai confini della terra (Until the ends of the earth).

Both pieces will see their premiere tonight at St Paul’s parish church in Rabat. The Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform, together with the Jubilate Deo choir from the Naxxar parish church and choristers of the Chorus Paulus from the Paulus Foundation.

The concert will be conducted by Frisina.The concert will be repeated on Saturday at the Co-Cathedral of St John in Valletta.

■ Tickets for the Rabat concert can be obtained by writing to info@fondazzjonipaulus.org. For tickets to the Valletta concert, visit www.fondazzjonipaulus.org.