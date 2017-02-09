Walking through beautiful countryside

Taking in the views along Mġarr and Għajn Tuffieħa, the scenic walk is expected to last around three hours. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Ramblers Association Malta is organising a walk around some of Malta’s most beautiful countryside this Sunday.

Taking in the views along Mġarr and Għajn Tuffieħa, the scenic walk is expected to last around three hours and is rated as moderate to hard, with ramblers passing over some rough ground.

The association is an environmental non-governmental organisation, which is actively involved in the protection of the countryside and the public’s ability to enjoy it. As part of its remit, it regularly organises walks to promote public awareness of the natural, cultural and historical heritage of the Maltese islands.

The association uses its extensive knowledge of the Maltese countryside to prepare specific tracks of various durations and difficulty, with an eye to including the most beautiful panoramas and historical places of interest along the way. Besides experienced walk leaders, the walks often include other experts who explain specific features of the landscapes in question.

■ Participants will be meeting at 9am at the Mġarr parish church. For more information, visit http://ramblersmalta.org .