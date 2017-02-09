Connecting contemporary music with video-art

Music and visual art come together in a unique concert on Saturday. Visual art: Ruben Zahra

Taking place this Saturday in Valletta, Rhythms of Vision will bring together local and international composers and visual artists in a celebration of today’s interdisciplinary arts scene.

Some of Malta’s top composers and visual artists will be joining forces with renowned international counterparts for this concert of 20th-century and contemporary chamber music. It is taking place within the baroque setting of the Manoel Theatre as part of Modern Music Days (MMD).

“Each piece in this programme has been assigned to a video artist, who has created a visual backdrop that will perfectly complement the live musical performance,” explains Ruben Zahra, artistic director of MMD, who will also be showcasing his work on the night.

Rhythms of Vision will include 10 pieces written by Maltese, Japanese, French, German-Argentinian, Dutch and American composers to visual work by Maltese, Dutch, Polish and Ukrainian artists, making this concert a truly international work of art.

For Zahra, collaboration is an essential part of creating something new, particularly as Malta heads towards 2018 and Valletta takes on its status as European Capital of Culture.

“By bringing together not just people of different nationalities but also people from different disciplines, we hope to inspire more people to work together and transcend physical and metaphorical boundaries,” he states.

MMD is also committed to promoting the performance and understanding of 20th-century repertoire and contemporary music in Malta, motivating audiences to experience something new.

The programme features the music of composers John Galea, Karl Fiorini, Charles Camilleri, Ruben Zahra, Mauricio Kagel, Olivier Messiaen, Shoichi Yabuta, Makiko Kinoshita, Michael van der Aa and Scott McAllister. Music on the night will be performed by Godfrey Mifsud on clarinet, Nadine Galea on violin, Simon Abdilla Joslin on cello and Tricia Dawn Williams on the piano.

Visual artists Ritty Tacsum, Jean Pierre Gatt, Vince Briffa, Nigel Baldacchino, Aleksander Janicki, Leta Shtorr, Patrick Fenech, Trevor Borg, Ruben Zahra and Michael van der Aa have created the accompanying work.

■ The event is taking place at the Manoel Theatre in Valletta on Saturday at 8.30pm. It is organised by the theatre in collaboration with Valletta 2018 and the Malta Association for Contemporary Music. For tickets, visit www.teatrumanoel.com.mt. For more information on Rhythms of Vision, visit www.modernmusicdays.eu.