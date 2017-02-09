Announcements

AQUILINA. On February 6, at St Vincent de Paul Residence, FRANCES of Rabat, residing at St Venera, widow of Luke, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Josephine and her husband Peter, Antoinette, widow of Patrick, Emanuel and his wife Elizabeth, Doreen and her husband Mario, Rose, Lina and her husband Frans, Terry and her husband Ype, her sister Carmena, widow of Ġużi, and her sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence, tomorrow, Friday, February 10 at 10am for St Francis church, Villambrosa, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10.30am, followed by interment at San Andrea Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. On February 6, YVONNE, née Abela, widow of Vincent, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marisa and her husband George Attard, Ivan and his wife Tanya, and Roberta, her beloved grandchildren Petra, Matthew, Alexander and Katryna, her sister-in-law Doris Abela of Canada, nephews and nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Thursday, February 9 at Balzan parish church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St Francis Ward 2, St Vincent de Paul residence, for their care and dedication.

FARRUGIA. On February 8 at Mater Dei Hospital, PIO, aged 57, of Swieqi, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rita, his children Russell and his girlfriend Christina, Kelly, Diana and her boyfriend Dylan, his brother and sisters, his brothers-in-law and his sister-in-law, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 9 at 1.30pm for St Julian’s church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On February 7, MARIA DOLORES, née Preca, widow of Perit William Frederick Micallef, aged 92, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Noreen, Peter and his wife Rachel, Paul and his wife Phyllis, her grandchildren Roberta, Philip, Rebecca and Alexia, her great-grandchildren, her sister Lilian and her brother Tony, nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Saturday, February 11 at 9.30am at St Augustine parish church, Valletta, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. No flowers by request, however donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, Ħamrun, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and carers at Casa Antonia, Balzan.

PADOVANI. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA, née Naudi Manche, widow of Bertram, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana and her husband Aldo Losco, Marie Therese, and Patrick and his wife Clarissa, her sister Lucy, her brother John, in-laws Mario, Josephine and Lilian, her grandchildren Audrey, Andre, Alice, Luisa and Julian and great-grandchildren, Zane, Jaden and Matteo, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Thursday, February 9 at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN A. of Mellieħa, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loved ones, to join his daughter Marthese, his son Patrick and his grandson Justin. He leaves to mourn his immense loss his partner Marcette, his children Doris and Joe Triganza, Joe Buhagiar (widower of his daughter Marthese) and Lillian, Leo and Inna, Herbert, Joe and Julie, Jennifer and Paul Attard, Anna and Ray Fenech, and Lara. Simon and Linda, his grandchildren and their spouses, his great-grandchildren, his brother Francis and his wife Enoe’, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, February 9 at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – ARTHUR. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the 24th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella and Eric, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

ARRIGO – JOSEPH E. In loving memory of dear brother and uncle on the 46th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Mariella and Eric, Eric and Mikela, Louisa and Ruben.

BONNICI MALLIA. Treasured memories of our dearly beloved father JOE on the 36th anniversary of his meeting the Risen Lord. So loved and so missed by his children John, Louisette, Anna, Victoria and Charmaine, his daughter-in-law Margaret, his sons-in-law, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

CALLEJA – CARMEN. Today being the sixth anniversary of her demise. Fondly remembered by Lucia, André, Martina and Federica.

CAMILLERI. In loving memory of CARMELO on the 19th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his son Adrian and daughter Sheila and her husband Bernard Grech, relatives and friends.

CREMONA-BARBARO OF ST. GEORGE – Marchioness BEATRICE. Always in our fondest thoughts and especially on this 16th anniversary of her passing. Her memory will never fade. So much loved and so much missed by John, Antony, Anne and Andrew, Tabby and John, and grandchildren Hannah, Jessica, Aloisia and George.

GRECH. In loving memory of a dear husband and father JOHN, today being the 24th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Marlene, Desiree and Reuben, Fallon and grandson Ben. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GRISCTI – MARCO. In loving memory of a dear friend on the seventh anniversary of his passing away. Fondly remembered by Tonio and Pauline, Mark and Ingrid and Edith.

MARICH – ANNE. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed today and always. Gloria, Angela, Chris and Fran and Francesca.

MEA. In loving memory of a dear mother-in-law and grandmother, BEATRICE, on the 38th anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by Herman German and her granddaughter Arienne E. Sullivan, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

PACE MOORE. In loving memory of ROSE, a beloved mother and grandmother, today the 14th anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her daughter Anna, son-in-law John and grandson Peter Paul. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PICCININO. In loving memory of JOHN on the 13th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Carmen, Josanne, James and children.

SAVONA – JOSEPH. Today the 47th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren.

Condolences

Sincere condolences to my sister-in-law, Mrs Lillian Grima, widow of my brother Joe, and his four children Francine, Mark, Pierre, Simon and all their families. Rosemary.