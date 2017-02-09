Studies to be held for Dwejra, Majjistral park to be considered Unesco Heritage sites
€200,000 have been allocated for studies to be carried out in the next three years so that Dwejra and Majjistral Park could be considered as Unesco world heritage or national geoparks.
The studies will be carried out by a committee led by Henry Frendo. The other members are Catherine Tabone, Claudio Maria Marciano Di Scala, Frank Zammit, Nathaniel Cutajar, Edward Gilson and Yanica Sammut, secretary.
The initiative was launched this morning by Environment Minister Jose Herrera.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.