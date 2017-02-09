Eight police stations to be spruced up

The minister speaking at Birzebbuġa police station.

Embellishment works are underway on eight police stations as part of a €500,000 government project, while plans are being drawn up for a brand new station in Marsascala.

Mr Abela addressing the press this morning, with Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar (left).

Home Affairs Minister Carmelo this morning visited the Birzebbuġa station which will be temporarily closed for the next four weeks until the works are completed.

Works are also being carried out or due to commence in Żejtun, Fgura, Marsaxlokk, Zabbar, Sliema, Msida and Cospicua.

Mr Abela noted that at present there are 23 police stations which are open around the clock, with a number of others which are kept closed during certain times of day.

The home affairs minister said this project was part of the government's long-term strategy and vision for the police force.