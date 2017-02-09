Planning Authority approves plans for Barts Medical School in Gozo

An impression of the Barts Medical School and new general hospital in Gozo.

The building of the Barts medical school in Gozo was given the green light by the Planning Authority board this morning.

The building within the Gozo hospital precincts will replace existing structures, including the medical stores and part of the hospital helipad.

The application for the four-storey building, filed by Vitals Global Healthcare, was approved unanimously.

A master plan for the whole hospital site where VGH plans to build a new general hospital is still under consideration.

A spokesman for VGH said hospital services would not be disrupted and the Xewkija heliport will be used instead if need be.

The master plan for the whole site includes a helipad within the hospital precincts.

The new medical school is expected to start receiving its first 60 students this September, though not in the new building. The new campus will only be available a year later.

The new Barts campus is expected to cater mainly for international students and will be able to host about 300 trainee doctors by the end of its first five years.

Barts has already issued calls for applications for the first two courses – a one-year foundation course and a five-year bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery. Students are expected to pay €35,000 a year in tuition fees.

More at http://www.timesofmalta.com/articles/view/20170206/local/university-medical-school-cooperating-closely-with-barts.638766

