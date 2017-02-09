No one injured as Air Malta aircraft is struck by lightning

No one was injured when Air Malta flight KM640 from Malta to Catania this morning was this morning struck by lightning during the approach into the airport.

The aircraft landed safely in Catania.

Chief operations officer Silvio Falzon said it was not uncommon in commercial aviation for aircraft to be struck by lightning.

Aircraft were designed for this eventuality and Air Malta crews were specially trained to handle these situations.

Passengers, crew and aircraft were never in any danger, the airline said, adding that standard procedure entailed that the aircraft was checked once on the ground and before further flight.

It said it diverted its Malta – Milan flight KM624 to Catania to take a team of engineers and parts to service the aircraft, check all systems and certify it fit for flight.

The aircraft is currently being repaired by the airline’s engineers.

As a consequence, the airline suffered some delays but Air Malta expects to have the schedule back on track tonight.

Air Malta said that while the programme for the coming days was secured, it had a backup plan for wet lease capacity should the need arise.

It said it gave utmost importance to the safety and well-being of its clients and crew and apologised to its clients the inconvenience caused.