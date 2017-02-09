Advert
Thursday, February 9, 2017, 10:03

Worker seriously injured in fall from truck

A man was seriously injured this morning when he fell off a truck as it was unloading building blocks.

The accident happened at 7.30am in Fort Street, Mosta.

The man, a 39-year-old Serb, was seriously injured, the police said.  

