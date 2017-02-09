Advert
Thursday, February 9, 2017, 06:49

Malta newspapers review

The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers today.

Times of Malta reports that developers are fuming over the way land at the former ITS site has been handed over for development, and the Developers' Association is calling an urgent meeting.

The Malta Independent says the government has called a meeting with trade unions to discuss Air Malta at the end of the month.

l-orizzont highlights praise by EU for the government's Leap Project, saying it is effective in fighting poverty.

In-Nazzjon says the Economy Minister's actions in seeking warrants to freeze Daphne Caruana Galizia's financial assets pending libel cases were extreme and harmed democracy.  

