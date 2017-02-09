European journalists to take Daphne Caruana Galizia's case to Council of Europe platform

Daphne Caruana Galizia

The European Federation of Journalists will be submitting Daphne Caruana Galizia's case to the Council of Europe Platform for the Protection of Journalism.

It will be the first violation of media freedom reported on the platform regarding Malta, it said tonight.

Four precautionary warrants on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assets for a total of €47,460 were filed yesterday by Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona and his EU presidency policy officer Joseph Gerada.

The two men also each filed two civil suits against Ms Caruana Galizia claiming libel damages for articles published on her website.

The articles reported that both men had been in a brothel in Velbert, Germany, last week while on official business representing the government as guests of the German government, where they were seen at close range by another Maltese person.