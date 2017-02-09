EU allocates €33m for Paola health hub, €31m for Mcast campus

The European Union is to allocate €33m for the new regional health centre in Paola and €31 million for the second phase of the building of the new Mcast campus in Paola.

The Mcast second phase will include facilities for the Institute of Engineering and Transport the Institute for Communications Technology and a resource centre while the regional health centre will cater for the medical needs of residents in the south of Malta. It will include a theatre for day surgeries and emergencies, general practitioner clinics and clinics for dental, mental and dementia services.

The announcements were made by Parliamentary Secretary Ian Borg, coincidentally on the fourth anniversary since the Gonzi government struck a deal whereby the EU allocated €1,128 million for projects in Malta over a period of seven years, such as the projects above.

Dr Borg confirmed that the EU funding forms part of the 2014-2020 allocation, however, if there is a justifiable delay, the Paola project can be extended to 2023, he explained.