Drug addict charged with theft

A self-confessed drug addict was arraigned in court to face multiple charges following a string of thefts committed throughout December and January from various locations in the Paola area.

Jason Gatt, 37, an unemployed chef from Paola, was accused stealing a hair straightener, a shaver and alcoholic beverages from a supermarket in Paola which was targetted three times in four days.

The accused also allegedly stole an unspecified amount of energy drinks from a mini-market, a pair of Adidas shoes from a retail outlet and a set of headphones and speakers from a mobile telephony store, all located in Paola.

The man was further charged with targetting a private residence in Paola from where he made off with toys and a chip pan.

The prosecution explained that although each theft was of a minimal value, the whole string of offences added up to a value of around €400.

The defence pointed out that the accused had a severe drug problem and was doing his best to overcome it, but that this was not something which he could do overnight. It was also observed that the accused was being watched over by a probation officer who, when summoned to the witness stand, declared that he had only met the man once so far since his appointment last December.

The accused did not make a plea reserving the right to plead guilty or otherwise in the course of another sitting scheduled for next week.

The court, presided by magistrate Antonio Micallef Trigona, granted the accused provisional against a personal guarantee of €2,000.

"You are going to end up in jail if you carry on like this," the magistrate warned. "As soon as you leave court, just forget about drugs."

Inspector Chantelle Casha prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid.