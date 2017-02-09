Sporting briefs

Coventry: Coventry are heading back to Wembley for the first time in 30 years after surviving a second-half fightback to beat Wycombe 2-1 in their Trophy semi-final. League One’s bottom club surged into an early 2-0 lead at the Ricoh Arena courtesy of goals from Stuart Beavon and George Thomas but were left hanging on after substitute Adebayo Akinfenwa pulled one back. Victory secured a first return to Wembley for the Sky Blues since their 1987 FA Cup final victory.

Salibur: Hull have failed with their bid to sign Guingamp’s Yannis Salibur. The Tigers appealed to FIFA in an attempt to force through a reported £9million move for the midfielder, following suggestions the paperwork for the deal was not submitted before the transfer window ended last week.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment, one of the country’s largest privately owned investment banks, has been appointed to advise on the privatisation of as many as five soccer clubs in the Saudi Professional League, sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Banks had been asked to apply for the role last month.

Gnoukouri: Udinese midfielder Assane Gnoukouri must rest for three months after he was diagnosed with cardiac problems. The Serie A club released a statement confirming tests made over the last few days highlighted he was not passed fit to be a professional athlete. Gnoukouri will now be ordered to rest for three months and repeat the tests to see if the issue has been resolved.