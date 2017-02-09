Mosta winger Priso banned for two matches

Mosta player Njongo Priso was handed a two-match ban from the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday.

The Cameroon winger was one of six Premier League players sanctioned ahead of next weekend’s programme of matches.

Priso was suspended after he was dismissed during the first half of his team’s 4-0 defeat to Floriana following a clash with a team-mate.

The former Valletta forward will be forced to sit out his team’s basement clash against relegation rivals Pembroke Athleta on Saturday and their third round opener against Balzan on February 24.

Leaders Balzan will be without skipper Dylan Grima for Sunday’s match against Sliema Wanderers.

The nippy midfielder picked up a one-match ban following his dismissal in the league leaders 1-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans.

Karl Micallef will be ruled out of the Spartans clash against Valletta on Sunday after picking up his fourth booking of the season against Balzan.

Clyde Borg will skip Floriana’s match against Birkirkara on Saturday after collecting his fourth booking of the campaign against Mosta.

The other two players to be sanctioned yesterday were Gżira defender Souleymane Diamou-tene and Karlo Kesinovic, of St Andrews.

Both players are ineligible for their respective teams clash at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.