Advert
Thursday, February 9, 2017, 08:27

Mosta winger Priso banned for two matches

Mosta player Njongo Priso was handed a two-match ban from the Malta FA Disciplinary Commissioner yesterday.

The Cameroon winger was one of six Premier League players sanctioned ahead of next weekend’s programme of matches.

Priso was suspended after he was dismissed during the first half of his team’s 4-0 defeat to Floriana following a clash with a team-mate.

The former Valletta forward will be forced to sit out his team’s basement clash against relegation rivals Pembroke Athleta on Saturday and their third round opener against Balzan on February 24.

Leaders Balzan will be without skipper Dylan Grima for Sunday’s match against Sliema Wanderers.

The nippy midfielder picked up a one-match ban following his dismissal in the league leaders 1-0 win over Ħamrun Spartans.

Karl Micallef will be ruled out  of the Spartans clash against Valletta on Sunday after picking up his fourth booking of the season against Balzan.

Clyde Borg will skip Floriana’s match against Birkirkara on Saturday after collecting his fourth booking of the campaign against Mosta.

The other two players to be sanctioned yesterday were Gżira defender Souleymane Diamou-tene and Karlo Kesinovic, of St Andrews.

Both players are ineligible for their respective teams clash at the Hibs Stadium on Saturday.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Malta to meet Lithuania in friendly...

  2. Beerman scores dramatic winner for...

  3. UEFA payments are an extra incentive – Borg

  4. Kane looking to kill off Liverpool’s...

  5. Pjanic tells Juve not to take foot off...

  6. 2017 series kicks off on Sunday at...

  7. Calhanoglu waives salary during his FIFA ban

  8. Juventus see off Crotone to go seven...

  9. Malta's women team fall at the hands of...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 09-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed