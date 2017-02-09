Football news

New Zealand plunged into mourning yesterday with the death of former national captain Steve Sumner, who led the side to their first World Cup finals in Spain in 1982.

Sumner was 61 and had been suffering from prostate cancer.

“What he and the All Whites team from 1982 achieved in that FIFA World Cup campaign put New Zealand on the world football map and his legacy will last forever,” New Zealand Football chief executive Andy Martin said.

“Steve will remembered as a tough player who shook New Zealand, a rugby country, into realising there was something else out there called football.”

MLS hire Webb to bring in VAR

Former Premier League referee Howard Webb has been hired to oversee the introduction of video assistant referees (VARs) to Major League Soccer.

Webb was a Premier League referee for 11 years and took charge of the 2010 Champions League and World Cup finals.

After retiring as a referee in 2014, the 45-year-old was appointed technical director at the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body that manages officials in the English game.

But from March 1, Webb will be working for the US Professional Referee Organization (PRO), as the manager of its VAR testing programme.

Jesus surprised by stunning start

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits even he has been surprised by his start in English football.

The 19-year-old arrived from Palmeiras this month and his impact has been startling with three goals in just four appearances, including a double to down Swansea on Sunday.

“Yes, I am very surprised,” Jesus said. “Although I work a lot every single day, with everyone’s support, in order for that to happen.

“I am very happy. Each day I feel that I am adjusting really well, with the support of everyone.”

Ramirez joins Boro for training break

Gaston Ramirez has returned to the Middlesbrough fold in Spain as he attempts to rebuild his reputation on Teesside.

The 26-year-old handed in a transfer request last month with champions Leicester attempting to lure him away from the Riverside Stadium.

However, Boro swiftly rejected the Foxes’ overtures and insisted the midfielder, who has missed the last six games with a knee injury, was not for sale.

Head coach Aitor Karanka insisted that Ramirez would eventually be assimilated back into the squad, and that process began yesterday when the Spaniard and his players, including the South American, headed off on a four-day warm-weather training break on the Costa Blanca.

Desailly urges Terry to leave Chelsea

Former Chelsea defender Marcel Desailly reckons the time has come for captain John Terry to leave the club.

Terry, 36, has played just six minutes in the Premier League since mid-September last year with Antonio Conte preferring David Luiz, Cesar Azpilicueta and Gary Cahill in his starting XI.

“I left because they were faster than me, better than me and it was my time to go – their time to shine – and now it’s his time,” Desailly told Sportsmail.

“It’s great to see that he’s been able to handle it. You are the captain, you have been put to the side a bit because other players are more suited for the tactics required, but you’re still there present, you are still there focused.”

Atletico chief cools Griezmann talk

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has played down speculation that Antoine Griezmann will join Manchester United in the summer, telling Cadena Cope the Frenchman is “delighted” with his current club.

Reports said Griezmann is United’s top target and that they are prepared to pay the 25-year-old’s €100 million buyout clause.

However, Griezmann is in his third season at Atletico and is under contract until June 2021.

Cerezo said: “Antoine is fantastic and the truth is that he is delighted to be at Atletico.

“It’s very difficult for our players to leave because they love life here. The only thing that I can say is that Griezmann has a contract with us.”

No Roma deal for Atalanta’s Kessie

Roma director Ricky Massara has rejected suggestions that the Serie A side has agreed a deal to sign Franck Kessie.

Last week, Atalanta player Alejandro Gomez said that Kessie had already been sold to Roma but Massara said that it was not the case.

“ Kessie is an Atalanta player, a very good player who has received attention from big clubs, but Atalanta have no intention of selling and are holding on tight,” Massara said.

“Kessie is a good player and our objective is to be competitive but so far we have not started thinking of summer dealings yet.”