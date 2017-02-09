Advert
Problems sleeping?

Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) is a common and debilitating condition that can affect people at any age, although is most prevalent from middle age onwards. In OSA, the upper part of the air passage behind the tongue narrows and often blocks during sleep, causing an interruption to breathing characterised by loud snoring with episodes of silence.

Occasional brief obstructive events are harmless and are quite common in a normal adult. However, each brief awakening required to re-open the airway passage destroys the normal sleep pattern and severely disrupts sleep. This prevents the sleeper from enjoying sufficient deep sleep to feel refreshed and energetic the next day.

Sleep apnea’s short to medium-term symptoms include chronic fatigue, mental confusion and lower testosterone count which reduces libido and is associated with erectile dysfunction. It is also linked to many other serious conditions if left untreated over the long term, including hypertension, stroke, diabetes, heart disease and ultimately, heart failure.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) is the most effective and non-invasive treatment offered to OSA sufferers. This therapy is designed to stop the air passage from narrowing or collapsing during sleep by acting as a splint.

Contact your doctor for further information.

Technoline Ltd: tel. 2134 4345; e-mail admin@technoline-mt.com; www.technoline-mt.com

