New directors for PG Group

PG Group has appointed John Zarb and Ramona Piscopo as chairman and director respectively.

These appointments are aimed at strengthening the corporate governance of the board by creating the correct balance between the executive and non-executive directors.

Mr Zarb recently retired from a long career with PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he served as a partner between 1988 until his retirement. He served on a number of regulatory and professional boards and was involved in various business transactions in Malta and abroad.

Dr Piscopo, who is a practising lawyer, worked as an international tax lawyer in various European countries. She currently heads PiscoPartners with offices in Zurich and Malta. She has extensive experience in cross-border restructuring and reorganisations of multinational organisations in various sectors including investment funds.