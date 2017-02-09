Multigas announces green thesis winners

From left: Mark Asciak, Anne Hersey, CEO Michael Mifsud, Multigas Director Mark Miceli Farrugia (centre), award winners Sara Hazzard and Deborah Mifsud, Maria Attard and Saviour Zammit.

Multigas Limited of Kirkop sponsored a dissertation competition themed on ‘Benefitting/ Protecting the Environment’, as part of its 90th anniversary celebration in industrial gas manufacturing and services. The competition was held in collaboration with the Institute for Climate Change and Sustainable Development of the University of Malta, whose prime objective is to conduct interdisciplinary research supporting and influencing practical policy decisions affecting the environment and social logistics.

The three winning dissertations demonstrated their applicability to policy in three key, yet diverse, areas. The first prize was awarded to Sara Hazzard for her dissertation titled ‘Interrupting Habit – Car-Use Habit and Personal Norm combined: Implications for Malta’. Deborah Mifsud came second with her dissertation called: ‘The Role of Public Transport in addressing Sustainable Mobility for the Elderly Population in Malta’, while Johann Attard’s work ‘Assessing Participatory Geographic Information Systems for the ecoGozo Initiative’, obtained third place. The prizes consisted of €1,500 for first place, and €1,250 and €500 for second and third places respectively.

The prizes were presented by Multigas Ltd director Mark Miceli Farrugia in the presence of CEO Michael Mifsud, University of Malta pro Rector Saviour Zammit, and the director of the institute, Maria Attard, who managed the dissertation competition.