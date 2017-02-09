Mediterrania appoints senior director
Mediterrania Capital Partners, the regional private equity firm focusing on growth investments for companies in North African and Sub-Saharan countries, has appointed Pacôme Zahabi as senior director for Sub-Saharan Africa, based in Abidjan.
With 20 years of professional experience in the finance industry in Africa, Mr Zahabi is responsible for identifying new investment opportunities and driving financial and risk analysis of potential projects. He is also in charge of the legal processes and negotiations related to new investments, for the monitoring of Mediterrania Capital Partners’ portfolio companies in the region as well as for the exit strategies.
