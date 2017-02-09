Mapfre Middlesea launches loyalty scheme mobile app

Mapfre Middlesea has launched a digital version of its loyalty programme, Insure & Save. The Mapfre+ mobile application will facilitate the use of the reward system, allowing users to have all the information at hand, at all times. The mobile application will be officially launched at The Plaza in Sliema on Saturday between 10am and 1pm.

The mobile application will send clients notifications about outlets offering discounts in the vicinity, allowing them to search discounts by locality or brand and save their preferred outlets. It will also inform them when new discounts or exclusive offers have been added. The application will provide clients with information about the outlets. Customers can then redeem their discount using the application, with a simple one-click method.

The first 500 customers to download the app will be given a free €10 discount to spend at the Plaza Shopping Complex. The app is available to download for free on Google Play and App Store. An infographic video showing how to use the app is also available on the Mapfre Middlesea Youtube channel.

For more information visit www.middlesea.com

