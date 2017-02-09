Advert
Eurobridge introduces Europe-wide export service

EuroBridge Shipping Services Ltd is proud to announce that it will be starting its own export service from Malta to all Europe.  The service will incorporate both groupage and full trailers.

As EuroBridge’s clients have come to expect from their import service, they are guaranteeing three fundamental points with this new service. First of all, Eurobridge will guarantee that groupage export rates will be the same as groupage import rates. Secondly, shipments will still be handled throughout directly from their local office, thus giving clients real time updates on their shipments. Lastly, but probably most important of all, deliveries to final consignees will start being done from the Tuesday of the week after the goods are loaded, with a guarantee that all shipments will be delivered within a week of being loaded.

More details on this new service will be provided by EuroBridge over the next few weeks but if you would like to learn more about it, they would be thrilled to hear from you.

Call on 2248 7000 or send an e-mail on sales@eurobridge.com.mt and they will get back to you immediately.

