Thursday, February 9, 2017, 06:01

Directors Chambers adds two members

Vanessa Vella and Liga Capkevica have joined Directors Chambers, strengthening its presence both in Malta and British Virgin islands.

Dr Vella (bottom right) is a lawyer with experience in financial services including banking, insurance, funds, and trusts and foundations.

She holds non-executive directorships and is the company secretary for a number of  Maltese companies.

Ms Capkevica has education and experience in banking and accounting.  She is approved as a director by the British Virgin Islands regulator.

“We welcome Vanessa and Liga to Directors Chambers as experienced professionals ready to accept non-executive director mandates,” John Christmas, co-founder of Directors Chambers, said.

