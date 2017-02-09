Directors Chambers adds two members
Vanessa Vella and Liga Capkevica have joined Directors Chambers, strengthening its presence both in Malta and British Virgin islands.
Dr Vella (bottom right) is a lawyer with experience in financial services including banking, insurance, funds, and trusts and foundations.
She holds non-executive directorships and is the company secretary for a number of Maltese companies.
Ms Capkevica has education and experience in banking and accounting. She is approved as a director by the British Virgin Islands regulator.
“We welcome Vanessa and Liga to Directors Chambers as experienced professionals ready to accept non-executive director mandates,” John Christmas, co-founder of Directors Chambers, said.
