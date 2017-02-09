Cordina NED at HSBC Bank Malta

Gordon Cordina has replaced Juanito Camilleri as non-executive director of HSBC Bank Malta.

Dr Cordina presently operates as a consultant on economic matters at E-Cubed Consultants Ltd, where he also holds the role of executive director.

Dr Cordina holds a visiting position at the Department of Economics at the University of Malta. He also holds non-executive directorships at St Martin Holding Ltd and its subsidiary Zarattini International Ltd.

Dr Cordina was an NED at Bank of Valletta up to 2013 and until recently at MFC Merchant Bank Ltd.

HSBC Bank Malta said in a company announcement that it also plans to appoint Alison Hewitt as non-executive director to replace Tanuj Kapilashramim subject to regulatory approval.