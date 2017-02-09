CISI and IFS Malta strengthen ties to boost financial services training

Kenneth Micallef

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has renewed its agreement with ifs Malta as its accredited training provider (ATP) in Malta, promoting qualifications, membership and supporting career progression in the global financial services jobs market.

The agreement means that the number of qualifications being offered by ifs Malta will increase, now covering:

Kevin Moore

▪ Managing cyber security

▪ International certificate in advanced wealth management

▪ Managing operational risk in financial institutions

▪ Certificate in private client investment advice and management

▪ Advanced certificate in global securities operations

▪ Diploma in investment operations

Kevin Moore, Chartered MCSI and CISI director of global business development said: “We are extremely pleased to renew our partnership with ifs Malta, who we know are truly committed to the delivery of top quality training, as well as the development of high professional standards in the Maltese financial sector.”

ifs Malta president Kenneth Micallef said: “This renewed agreement with CISI is another important development for ifs Malta in its commitment to provide high quality qualifications to financial services professionals and will definitely contribute to improving financial services education in Malta.”

Those interested to take up a course of study through CISI in Malta should contact ifs Malta on tel. 2124 0335 or e-mail info@ifsmalta.org