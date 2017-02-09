Traditional full-gun salute to commemorate feast of St Paul tomorrow

A traditional full-gun salute from Saluting Battery at the Barrakka Gardens in Valletta is being held by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna at noon, to celebrate the feast of St Paul.

The salute will be recreating an age old tradition when cannons were fired to mark important national and religious occasions from the fortresses.

The gun salute will be preceded by an interactive guided tour of the historic battery and a commentary. The salute will be followed by other guided tours in English and Maltese of both the battery and the nearby underground War HQ tunnels under the Upper Barrakka and the St Peter and St Paul Counter-guard which were recently restored by FWA.

Entrance will be from the Saluting Battery from where all the guided tours will also start.

A reduced fee of €6 for all three heritage sites (saluting battery, war headquarters tunnels and the counter-guard) will apply for adults and €3 for children.

For an extra €5 one can also visit the Lascaris War Rooms saving 60 per cent of the regular price. All paid up FWA members will enter for free.

Programme

• 10am to 12.30pm: Guided tours and full-gun salute at the Saluting Battery.

• 1-4pm: Guided tours of the Lascaris Tunnels and Counter-guard.