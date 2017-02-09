Satirical qarċilla full of innuendos and humour returns at Fort St Angelo

The traditional qarċilla is being held at Fort St Angelo on February 27 at 7pm, Heritage Malta said.

Il-Qarċilla is a poetic farce in Maltese which up to 100 years ago formed part of the carnival celebrations held in Valletta and was very popular in a number of villages.

A man, acting as a notary, would in the presence of two youngsters, acting as husband and wife-to-be, read out a marital contract in verse filled with satirical innuendos and humour.

The crowd would gather in the streets of Valletta to listen to the poem which, in some instances, could require an adult audience.

This year’s programme includes a short talk by Olvin Vella about the linguistic value of the ancient qrieċel, a performance, and light refreshments. The brand new qarċilla, produced and directed by Joseph Galea, is written by Immanuel Mifsud.

The event is open to an adult audience from 18 years. Tickets at €15 and €12 for Heritage Malta members can be purchased from all Heritage Malta sites and museums and online.

Heritage Malta is organising the event together with the Department of Maltese within the university, the Education Ministry and the Carnival Committee.