Tributes flow in for Battlestar Galactica actor Richard Hatch

Richard Hatch was nominated for a Golden Globe for his role in the TV series Battlestar Galactica.

Tributes have poured in for actor Richard Hatch, best known for his role on sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica, after his death from cancer.

The 71-year-old died with his son Paul by his side following a battle with pancreatic cancer, his manager Michael Kaliski said.

Hatch played Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series, which ran from 1978 to 1979, and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance on the show.

He also appeared in the rebooted version of the show from 2004 to 2009, portraying a different character, Tom Zarek.

Hatch’s other acting work included an early role on All My Children in 1971 and appearances on Dynasty, The Love Boat, Santa Barbara and Baywatch.

Following news of his death, Star Trek actor George Takei wrote on Twitter: “Rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch.”

Ronald D. Moore, who created the rebooted version of Battlestar Galactica, tweeted: “Richard Hatch was a good man, a gracious man, and a consummate professional. His passing is a heavy blow to the entire BSG family.” Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, said: “Very sad to hear about Richard Hatch #RIP #Apollo.”

Edward James Olmos, who starred in the Battlestar Galactica reboot, added: “Richard Hatch you made our universe a better place We love you for it. Rest in Peace my friend.”