2018 to be the European Year of Cultural Heritage

The Council of the EU, represented by the Maltese Presidency, and the European Parliament have reached a provisional agreement on a decision that will establish 2018 as a European Year of Cultural Heritage.

This initiative aims to raise awareness on European history and values whilst strengthening a sense of European identity. It draws attention to the opportunities that our cultural heritage offers, while also reminding us of the challenges it faces, with the impact of the digital shift, environmental and physical pressure on heritage sites, and the illicit trafficking of cultural objects.

This European Year’s main objectives are; to promote cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue and social cohesion, to highlight cultural heritages economic contributions to the cultural and creative sectors, including small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to local and regional development, and to emphasise cultural heritage’s role in EU external relations, with examples including conflict prevention, post-conflict reconciliation and the rebuilding and repair of destroyed cultural heritage.

Minister for Justice Owen Bonnici, stated that: “as Europeans we have a particularly rich cultural heritage born of our long shared history. I welcome the opportunity to celebrate that heritage and to take pride in all that makes up our common European identity.”

2018 is also the year celebrating Valletta as one of the two European capitals of culture.

The European Parliament’s representatives will be given the opportunity to participate as observers during the meetings of national coordinators convened by the European Commission for the running of European Year.