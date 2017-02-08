Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 10:50

Shanty town fire in Philippines leaves 15,000 homeless

A massive fire swept through a crowded shanty town near the docks in Manila, destroying houses and leaving 15,000 people homeless, authorities in the Philippine capital said today.

Seven people were injured in fire that broke out late last night and raged for 10 hours as it spread rapidly, engulfing more than 1,000 makeshift houses, fire officer Edilberto Cruz told reporters.

About 15,000 people were left homeless and were temporarily sheltered in evacuation centres, and their belongings, like television sets, washing machines and clothes were left on a major road, blocking trucks hauling containers at the port.

Only a week ago a worker was killed and more than a hundred injured at a huge industrial fire at factory south of the capital.

Fires are common in factories and shanty towns in Manila, one of the most populated cities in the world. In 2015, 74 workers were killed when they were trapped in a slipper factory north of the capital.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Corpses of ISIS fighters left to rot on...

  2. Trump offers to "destroy career" of...

  3. World's biggest tech firms join forces...

  4. Melania Trump sues the Daily Mail over...

  5. Thousands executed in Syrian prison -...

  6. Apple seeks design perfection at new...

  7. Kremlin says it wants apology from Fox...

  8. Commons Speaker opposes letting Trump...

  9. Gun salute marks Queen Elizabeth's 65...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed