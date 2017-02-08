Melania Trump sues the Daily Mail over escort service claim

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A lawyer for US first lady Melania Trump has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of the Daily Mail, saying its August story falsely claiming she once worked for an escort service deprived her of business opportunities.

The lawyer claimed the report hurt her chances of establishing 'multi-million dollar business relationships' over the next few years - a time in which she would be 'one of the most photographed women in the world.'

The suit filed in New York State Supreme Court in Melania's hometown of Manhattan, according to several media outlets, where she has remained since husband Donald settled into the White House.

It also claims Melania's 'brand' - which includes a jewellery line sold on QVC - lost significant value as a result of Daily Mail's story, and that the article had damaged Trump's 'unique, once in a lifetime opportunity' to 'launch a broad-based commercial brand' - which would have included clothing, shoes and cosmetics.

Reports say she's seeking $150 million in compensation and punitive damages.

Neither the White House nor Melania's lawyer, Charles Harder, have issued a public statement regarding the suit.

Harder is the same attorney who successfully represented Hulk Hogan in his defamation case against Gawker - which was bankrolled by Trump supporter and tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

Harder filed a similar suit against the Daily Mail on behalf of Melania in August, which was dismissed on jurisdictional grounds.

Open in New Window

Download MPEG-4 Low

Add to Collection (INSIGHT)

Share via Email

Ask Reuters

Print

Date07/02/2017 22:53

Duration00:01:34

Edit No2477

Copyright(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017. Open For Restrictions - http://about.reuters.com/fulllegal.asp

RestrictionsBROADCASTER: NO ACCESS. DIGITAL: NO ACCESS AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES. NO ACCESS ABC AMERICA, FOX, UNIVISION, TELEMUNDO, BBC AMERICA, NBC, OR THEIR DIGITAL/MOBILE PLATFORMS. . For Reuters customers only.

Source FormatHD

LocationsNo-Data-Available

SourceCBS, Reuters, Daily Mail

Revision2

TopicsCrime/Law/Justice,Judicial Process/Court Cases/Court Decisions

Source News FeedsNVO

IDtag:reuters.com,2017:newsml_OV62J171B:2