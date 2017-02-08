Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 18:10 by

PA

11 detained in Belgian anti-terror raids

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

Belgian police have detained 11 people in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels area relating to an investigation into the possible return of fighters from Syria.

The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement that the detentions came during nine night raids.

It insisted the actions were not linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks over the past two years.

An investigating judge will decide whether the 11 will be arrested or released.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system on March 22, killing 32 people.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Trump offers to "destroy career" of...

  2. Melania Trump sues the Daily Mail over...

  3. Thousands executed in Syrian prison -...

  4. Apple seeks design perfection at new...

  5. Commons Speaker opposes letting Trump...

  6. France's Macron dismisses talk of gay...

  7. Brexit boosts support for Scottish...

  8. TV gardening expert jailed for filming...

  9. Iraqi Christians find their hometown in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed