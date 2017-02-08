11 detained in Belgian anti-terror raids

Belgian police have detained 11 people in a series of anti-terror raids in the Brussels area relating to an investigation into the possible return of fighters from Syria.
The federal prosecutor's office said in a statement that the detentions came during nine night raids.
It insisted the actions were not linked to the Brussels or Paris attacks over the past two years.
An investigating judge will decide whether the 11 will be arrested or released.
Belgian authorities have been on high alert since suicide bombers attacked the Brussels airport and subway system on March 22, killing 32 people.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.