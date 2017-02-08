Watch: 'Prime Minister believes me from A to Z,' says Chris Cardona

Economy Minister Chris Cardona has said that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat believes his denial of brothel visit allegations in its entirety.



“There’s absolutely no problem, he believed my version [of events] from A to Z,” Dr Cardona said in the course of a Times Talk interview.



Dr Cardona said that a receipt for a beer he drank would prove that he was at his hotel at the time he is alleged to have been at a German brothel last week, and that he and EU presidency policy officer Joe Gerada were alone the entire evening in question.

Proof would only emerge in the courtroom, he said, as part of his lawyers' "legal strategy".



Blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia has claimed Dr Cardona and Dr Gerada spent time at the FKK Acapulco club just outside Dusseldorf on the evening of January 30.



The FKK Acapulco advertises itself as a "sauna club", with services including stripteases, go-go girls and "30 fully air-conditioned top suites".

Watch the full Times Talk interview in the above video.