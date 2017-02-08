Sports round-up

Tennis: A resurgent Rafael Nadal (picture) will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen’s Club for the Aegon Championships in June. The 14-times grand slam champion missed the entire grasscourt season last year with a wrist injury but after finishing runner-up to Roger Federer at the Australian Open, he hopes a good run in west London will bode well in his pursuit of a third Wimbledon title. “I am very happy to be coming back to Queen’s. It is the best way for me to be ready for Wimbledon,” the Spanish left-hander said.

Snooker: Shaun Murphy started the defence of his World Grand Prix title with an impressive 4-1 defeat of Michael Holt at the Guild Hall in Preston. With the scores locked at 1-1, it was the 2015 World Champion who turned on the heat to pull away from the Hitman. Consecutive breaks of 73, 60 and 73 saw him charge to a 4-1 victory. “It’s a beautiful trophy and to finally get my name on it last year was a great thrill. If you come back as defending champion everyone is shooting for you. I’ve prepared well and practised hard,” said Murphy.

Rugby: Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year. The world champions notified police after they discovered the device in their team meeting room at their eastern Sydney hotel in the days leading up to the Aug. 20 clash. Police added the man was employed as a security consultant at the time of the alleged offence.

Basketball: Sacramento Kings power forward DeMarcus Cousins is facing a suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season on Monday against Chicago Bulls. Cousins tallied a pair of technical fouls during the 112-107 loss to the Bulls, boiling over the league limit. By league rule, an accumulation of 16 technical fouls is an automatic one-game suspension. Cousins received his first ‘T’ of the night when he pushed aside a Bulls assistant coach during a scrum at the end of the third quarter, then was ejected with a second remaining in the game after arguing that he was fouled on a shot attempt.

Rugby Union: All Blacks full-back Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020. The decision was later confirmed by both NZR and Smith’s Super Rugby side, the Otago Highlanders. “We’ve made the decision, I’m going to stay with the Highlanders and All Blacks,” Smith wrote on his facebook page. “Exciting times ahead for me and the family.”

American football: San Francisco 49ers officially named Kyle Shanahan as the 20th head coach in franchise history earlier this week. The move came just hours after Shanahan watched as Atlanta Falcons squandered a late 25-point lead to fall to New England Patriots in Super Bowl. The 37-year-old Shanahan becomes the second youngest coach in the NFL behind Sean McVay of Los Angeles Rams.