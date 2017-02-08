Pace dominates as league comes to a close

The XYChess League 2017 came to a close recently with Colin Pace securing the top placing in Premier Division without conceding a loss.

The competition also marked a welcome return to Josef Lauri. He was playing his first classical tournament games in more than three decades.

In the First Division, Damjan Filipovic, despite being ranked tenth, succeeded in clinching the top spot ahead of various other experienced players.

He was promoted to the Premier League along with veteran Ron Sammut.

The Second Division league produced the closest contest as Palestinian Sari Kreitem and Stephen Attard finished jointly on top – each winning six or their seven games.

Despite Kreitem’s victory in the direct encounter, it was Attard who was declared winner on Bucholtz.

The XYChess League was organised by Clarence Psaila and played at the Imperial Hotel.