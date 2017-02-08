IAAF stops changes of allegiance, to set up new system

The governing body of world athletics (IAAF) has put an immediate stop to changes of nationality by athletes, saying the system has become open to abuse and that rules are being manipulated.

IAAF president Sebastian Coe said a working group would be set up to agree new rules by the end of the year.

“It has become abundantly clear that with regular multiple transfers of allegiance, especially from Africa, the present rules are no longer fit for purpose,” Coe said.

“Athletics has to be based on national teams and is particularly vulnerable,” Coe added.

“The rules do not provide protection necessary for individual athletes, they are open to abuse. Many federations regularly re-ceive reports of athletes who are available for trade.”

The IAAF said the ban would not affect the 15 applications to switch allegiance which have already been made.

Unlike other sports such as soccer, athletics allows its competitors to switch nationalities even after they have represented one country at international level.

Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, the African representative on the IAAF Council, will lead the working group.

“The present situation is wrong,” Malboum said.

“What we have is a wholesale market for African talent open to the highest bidder. Lots of the individual athletes concerned, many of whom are transferred at a young age, do not understand that they are forfeiting their nationality.”