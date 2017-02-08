The next concert within the Valletta International Piano Festival is taking place today at St James Cavalier in Valletta.

The festival is dedicated to the performance and teaching of classical music at the highest standard. Young aspiring concert pianists, teachers, amateurs and piano lovers of all ages from all over the world are invited to participate in this one-week festival.

Its goal is that of providing the best learning experience for everyone by combining an intensive educational programme with an outstanding concert series presented by world-class classical pianists.

Today’s event is the opening concert of the competition section and features Julia Sadaunykaite from Lithuania, 2015 Gran Prix Winner.

■ The concert is taking place at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 5pm. Entrance is free upon a donation to EPTA Malta. This space will be covering other concerts being held within the festival. Before every concert, a 30 minute concert featuring an array of talented young pianists living and studying in Malta will be held.