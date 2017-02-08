Using art to explain science

A workshop making use of six puppets aims to bridge the gap between science and creativity.

Learning about science through theatre, the art of puppetry and hands-on creative workshops is what Kids Dig Science taking place on Saturday in Valletta is all about.

Organised by Spazju Kreattiv in collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Scientists, the session will delve into the wonderful world of science while cutting it down to size in the most entertaining manner possible. It is designed to be interactive, allowing the children to engage and be a part of the spectacle.

Following the show, a workshop will allow children a hands-on experience of science using their artistic skills, creativity and curious minds in order to unearth the phenomena of the world they live in. It aims to help children understand the importance of creativity in both the fields of science and the arts, while presenting them with the importance of questioning practically everything and all-things-science.

■ This fourth session of Kids Dig Science is taking place on Saturday at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 3pm. It will be held in English and is suitable for those aged seven and over. More sessions are planned for March 11 and April 8. For more information and tickets, visit kreattivita.org.