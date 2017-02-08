Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 00:01

Soccer for the over 40s

The first-ever Malta Soccer Trophy 40Plus is taking place from tomorrow and will see the participation of 10 teams from Switzerland, Germany and Malta.

They will face off to win the coveted trophy. Teams such as VfR Aalen, Old Boys Basel and the national 40Plus team from Malta will be competing in this seniors football tournament. German senior top class teams such as SG Hoechst Classique (three-time German 40Plus runner-up), TSV Reinbek-Hamburg (North German Champion) and VfB Giessen (veteran team consisting of former pros and former fourth and third division players) will also take part. TSV 1880 Wasserburg, SV Lichtenberg 47, DJK Schwabsberg-Buch and FSV Hailer complete the tournament line-up.

The games will be played at the first and second-division stadiums of Luxol Sports Ground and Melita Sports Ground.

 

■ The tournament is taking place between February 9 and 11 and is being held with the support of the Malta Tourism Authority. For more information, visit www.malta-soccer-trophy.com/en.

