Mistakes get their own exhibition

The Gozo Philatelic Society has set up a new exhibit detailing errors shown on Maltese stamps.

The selection includes examples of missing colours and words on various values in the 1965 definitive set. Other exhibits show an inverted surcharge (1972) and shifted perforations (2002). A Silver Jubilee (1935) stamp includes the “extra flagstaff” variety while one of the 1937 Coronation set is shown in two different shades.

Examples of the “pnney” Queen Victoria wrong spelling are included, as well as stamps from 1962 and 1969. Three official MaltaPost cards (from 2000, 2001 and 2003) have glaringly obvious missing colours.

These errors and varieties all form part of the huge Juncker donation.

■ The exhibition is open at the Il-Ħaġar Museum on St George Square in Rabat, Gozo, until March 28. The museum is open Monday to Sunday, from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.