Café Scientifique – Gozo
Today’s Café Scientifique session taking place in Gozo looks at love from a scientific angle.
With genetic, evolutionary, neurochemical and hormonal explanations for love and with the advent of technological alternatives, such as pleasure robots and virtual reality, is the concept of romantic love outdated?
Is love about the selfish gene and its search for immortality? Is it about the relative strength of chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin and serotonin? Or just the pattern created by firing of neurons? Is there still a place for poetry, music and romance to explain this human phenomenon?
Popular science communicator and geneticist Edward Duca gives his take on the matter, after which an informal discussion will ensue.
■ The meeting is being held at Patrick’s Lounge and Restaurant in Victoria at 8pm. Entrance is free. For more information visit www.meetup.com/Cafe-Scientifique-Gozo.
