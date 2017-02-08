Announcements

CACHIA. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, VINĊENZINA (sive Ċensina) née Mifsud, at the venerable age of 100, widow of Nestor, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sister Carmelina of Australia, nephews and nieces, their families, other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, at 3pm at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery followed by interment in the family vault. No flowers by request, however, donations to the Sliema Ursuline Creche/Id-Dar tal-Providenza will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ESPOSITO. On February 6, YVONNE, née Abela, widow of Vincent, aged 84, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children Marisa and her husband George Attard, Ivan and his wife Tanya, and Roberta, her beloved grandchildren Petra, Matthew, Alexander and Katryna, her sister-in-law Doris Abela of Canada, nephews and nieces, cousins and other relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at Balzan parish church at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of St Francis Ward 2, St Vincent de Paul Residence, for their care and dedication. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GUSMAN. On Sunday, February 5, at St Catherine Home, Attard, ANNIE, née Cassar, widow of Henry, passed away peacefully, aged 92, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her cherished children, Enzo and his wife Carmen, Mary and her husband Lawrence Barry, George and his wife Vivianne, her brother Francis and his wife Ann, her sister-in-law Helen, widow of her brother Charles, her grand­children Johanna, Christian, Alan, Greta and her husband Christopher Piskoroski, Gabriella and her husband Antoine Galea, her great-grandchildren Skyler, Jacob, Diego, Summer Rose and Emily, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated on Saturday, February 11 at 9am at Attard parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family would like to thank the Dominican Sisters and staff of St Catherine Home for their long, loving and dedicated care, as well as members of the Legion of Mary for their support. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PADOVANI. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, LINA, née Naudi Manche, widow of Bertram, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Natalie, Anna, Silvana and her husband Aldo Losco, Marie Therese, and Patrick and his wife Clarissa, her sister Lucy, her brother John, in-laws Mario, Josephine and Lilian, her grandchildren Audrey, Andre, Alice, Luisa and Julian and great-grandchildren, Zane, Jaden and Matteo, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at 2pm at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

SAID. On February 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, JOHN A. of Mellieħa, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church and surrounded by his loves ones. He leaves to mourn his immense loss his partner Marcette, his children Doris and Joe Triganza, Joe Buhagiar widower of his daughter Marthese, and (Lilian), Leo and Inna, Herbert, Joe and Julie, Jennifer and Paul Attard, Anna and Ray Fenech, and Lara. Simon and Linda, his grandchildren and their spouses, his great-grandchildren, his brother Francis and his wife Enoè, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-GILIBERT – LUCY. Treasured memories of our dear mother, especially today the 26th anni­versary of her passing away. Gladys, Lilian and Marionne.

CARUANA GALIZIA – MARCELLE and JOHN. In ever loving memory on the fourth and eighteenth anniversary of their death. Peter and Daphne, Antonia and Matthew and the grandchildren.

FOUNTAIN. In loving memory of JOSEPH PAUL, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Maria Assunta, his sons Joseph, Anthony, Christian and Mario, grandchildren, family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MIZZI – LINO. On the second anniversary of his passing away. Always remembered in our prayers. His wife Nivea, his children Tonio and Linda, their spouses and their families. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

VELLA. Loving and treasured memories of JOSEPH on the 21st anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. His family.