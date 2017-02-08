Sinkhole opens up near Australian Prime Minister's Sydney home
A sinkhole has opened up near Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's home in the exclusive Sydney suburb of Point Piper.
Sydney suffered heavy rain yesterday with reports of flash flooding in its eastern suburbs.
According to local media, police were called after reports that the sinkhole had appeared on Wednesday morning.
The street was then cordoned off with the sinkhole less than a kilometer from Turnbull's Sydney residence.
