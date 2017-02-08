Advert
Super 5 jackpot of €1.4 million won by one punter

One lucky punter has won the Super 5 jackpot of €1,392,772.87 with a ticket purchased from Marsascala, Maltco said.

The winning numbers were: 9 • 25 • 23 • 12 • 7.

 

