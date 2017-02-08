Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 15:40

Regional Road closed for two hours tonight

Regional Road is to be closed from the tunnels to the Kappara roundabout and the slip road near the skate park in the Paceville direction for about two hours tonight.

The road has to be closed because a crane will be operating in the area.

During the closure, traffic will be diverted to the Birkirkara bypass, Transport Malta said.

 

