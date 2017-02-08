Record number of operations carried out in Malta last year
1,700 were carried out on Sundays
A total of 64,000 operations were held in Malta last year, the Health Ministry said.
It said 55,511 were held at Mater Dei Hospital - 4,000 more than in 2015, which had also been a record year.
Minister Chris Fearne noted that as operation theatres were also being used on Sundays, an additional 1,700 operations were carried out last year.
A total 431 operations were carried out in private hospitals and paid for by the government.
