Record number of operations carried out in Malta last year

A total of 64,000 operations were held in Malta last year, the Health Ministry said.

It said 55,511 were held at Mater Dei Hospital - 4,000 more than in 2015, which had also been a record year.

Minister Chris Fearne noted that as operation theatres were also being used on Sundays, an additional 1,700 operations were carried out last year.

A total 431 operations were carried out in private hospitals and paid for by the government.