Advert
Wednesday, February 8, 2017, 17:33

Record number of operations carried out in Malta last year

1,700 were carried out on Sundays

A total of 64,000 operations were held in Malta last year, the Health Ministry said.

It said 55,511 were held at Mater Dei Hospital - 4,000 more than in 2015, which had also been a record year.

Minister Chris Fearne noted that as operation theatres were also being used on Sundays, an additional 1,700 operations were carried out last year.

A total 431 operations were carried out in private hospitals and paid for by the government.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Interconnector blamed as Malta suffers...

  2. Ann Fenech apologises and takes picture...

  3. Watch: PN reacts as Cardona insists he...

  4. Watch: Is Sai Mizzi still in China? Ask...

  5. ‘We do not have a secret company in Panama’

  6. Three men cleared of gang-raping a woman

  7. Sea Bank Group to pay just €15m for ITS...

  8. Maltese businessman hailed for saving...

  9. Man reveals his financial plight after...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-02-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed