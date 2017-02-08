Daphne Caruana Galizia faces warrants to the tune of €47,460 after brothel claims

Daphne Caruana Galizia

Four precautionary warrants on Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assets for a total of €47,460 were filed today by Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona and his EU presidency policy officer Joseph Gerada.

The two men also each filed two civil suits against Ms Caruana Galizia claiming libel damages for articles published on her website.

The articles reported that both men had been in a brothel in Velbert, Germany, last week while on official business representing the government as guests of the German government, where they were seen at close range by another Maltese person.

Ms Caruana Galizia said in a statement this afternoon that the implications of the precautionary warrants for her fellow journalists and colleagues in the press were tremendously bad.

“When the precautionary warrant is filed by a politician against a journalist who holds him to scrutiny, the implications for democracy and for the freedom of the press are terrible,” she said, adding that the system as it stood was ripe for abuse by politicians who tried to silence journalists who expose them.