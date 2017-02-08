Man who permanently disfigured partner gets suspended sentence and a fine

A man was let off with a suspended sentence and a fine after a magistrate's court found him guilty of injuring his partner in a violent row inside the couple's Ħamrun home over eight years ago.

The couple reportedly had a stormy relationship with frequent bouts of domestic abuse, even though at the time of the incident they had been together for 11 years and had three young children.

The incident was allegedly sparked off one August day in 2008 by a missing €50 note in the accused's wallet, for which the man blamed his long-suffering partner.

While seated at table with the couple's two minor children, an argument broke out and sensing danger, the woman rushed out into the street with the accused, brandishing a penknife, giving chase.

Once outside, the accused slashed his partner twice on the face and back of her head. As the victim fainted on the spot, the accused assisted her until she was rushed to hospital in an ambulance. The whole drama was witnessed by the couple's two minor children.

The court, presided by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, observed that forensic tests had confirmed that the victim had suffered a permanent facial scar that was visible "within walking distance".

It was also noted that the accused had evidently intended to harm his partner since he had kept his penknife within reach on the table while eating a plateful of pasta.

The court stated that the victim was consistent in her testimony, initially considering the row as "one more pantomime" by her violent partner. She had even tried to keep things from getting out of hand by running away from her aggressor.

Later in court, the woman had declared "I wish to forgive him, but only on condition that we no longer live under the same roof".

Taking into consideration this open act of forgiveness and the material evidence put forward, the court did not find the man guilty of endangering the life of the victim but found him guilty of having caused her a serious injury which resulted in a permanent disfigurement.

The court gave the accused a two year jail term suspended for four years and a fine of €5,000. The accused was also ordered to pay court expert expenses amounting to €2,257.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted. Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili were defence counsel.